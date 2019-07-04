Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, July 4 

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Martin Coulter, Donegal town

- Charlie Rodgers, London, formerly of Leitercaugh, Crolly

- Gary Kelly, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon, Donegal

- Richard Crawford, Drimkeeland, Mountcharles

- Peggy MacGettigan, Dun-Mor, Milford, nee Mahon, formerly Dunmore, Co Galway

- Majella McGrenera, nee Henderson, 11 Willow Grove, Buncrana

- Ellen Hurley (née Coyle), Co Cork and Clonmany

- Kathleen Angela Kelly, Stranaclea, Ballymagan, Buncrana

Martin Coulter, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Martin (Marty) Coulter, Donegal Town. Suddenly in England.

Remains being cremated in Hendon, London, England on Tuesday 9th July at 2pm. Ashes coming home to his brother Kevin’s house in Ballydevitt, Donegal town on Thursday, July 11 at 12 noon. Wake from 12 noon until 10 pm on Thursday, July 11 and Friday 12 July in Kevin’s house.

Charlie Rodgers, London, formerly of Leitercaugh, Crolly



The death has occurred in London of Charlie Rodgers formerly, Leitercaugh, Crolly.

His ashes will repose at Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home from 3pm till 6pm on Friday July 5.

Funeral mass on Saturday, July 6 at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment of ashes in the local cemetery.

Ollie Bidwell, 9 Lurgyvale Cottages, Kilmacrennan



The death has taken place of Ollie Bidwell, 9 Lurgyvale Cottages, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral service in St. Mura’s Church, Fahan at 10am on Saturday July 6, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Strictly Private.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal

Hospice, c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director.

Gary Kelly, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon, Donegal

The death has taken place of Gary Kelly, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon, aged 25 years, member of the 28th Infantry Battalion Irish Army. Beloved son of John and Rosie,and much-loved brother of Paul and Chloe.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his broken-hearted parents, brother, sister, grandparents Jean Kelly and Jean Doherty, uncles, aunts, extended family, colleagues, neighbours and very many friends.

Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul

Remains reposing at his home on Friday, July 5, from 11 m. Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, July 7, at 12.15 pm for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 1 pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time please, from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. and on the morning of the Funeral.

Richard Crawford, Drimkeeland, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Richard Crawford, Drimkeeland, Mountcharles.

Peacefully, following a short illness. Reposing at his late home, today Thursday from 2pm to 10pm.

Service of Thanksgiving in his late home on Friday at 1pm, followed by burial in the family plot in Inver Graveyard. Family flowers only please.

Peggy MacGettigan, Dun-Mor, Milford, nee Mahon, formerly Dunmore, Co Galway



The peaceful death has taken place of Peggy MacGettigan, Dun-Mor, Milford, nee Mahon, formerly Dunmore, Co. Galway.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 3 pm today, Thursday, July 4.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 6 at 12 noon in St. Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time 10 p.m. to 11 a.m. and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Majella McGrenera, nee Henderson, 11 Willow Grove, Buncrana



The death has taken place at her residence, 11 Willow Grove, Buncrana, of Majella McGrenera, nee Henderson.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, July 6, at 10.30 am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time 11 pm to 11 am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Ellen Hurley (née Coyle), Co Cork and Clonmany

The death has taken place of Ellen Hurley SRN (née Coyle).

Esknafeelina, Glengarriff, Cork / Bantry, Cork / Clonmany, Donegal, On July 2, peacefully at her home, in the loving care of her family

Beloved wife of Michael, loving mother of Breda and Anne, dear sister to Charlie, Philomena and the late Kathleen, Frances, Grace, Tony, Michael, John and Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Simon, grandchildren Daniel, Mairead, Evelyn, Amy and Charlie, sisters-in-law Nora, Margaret, Eileen, brother-in-law Cornie, nephew, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coakley's Funeral Home Chapel Street, on Thursday, July 4 from 6 pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Finbarr’s Church, Bantry. Requiem mass at 12 noon on Friday, July 5 followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Friends of Bantry General Hospital.

John James Bradley (Jimmy), 41 Cloghanmor, Windyhall, Letterkenny, formerly Keenaghan, Kilmacrennan



The death has taken place of John James Bradley (Jimmy), 41 Cloghanmor, Windyhall, Letterkenny, formerly Keenaghan, Kilmacrennan.

Jimmy’s remains will be waked at his late residence from 4pm this afternoon, Wednesday, July 3.

Funeral on Friday, July 5, to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan, for 11 am Requiem Mass.

Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private from 11pm until 11am.

