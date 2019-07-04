Funding secured for work at Donegal school

The green light has been given for work at the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal town to help students with disabilities.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has announced that funding has been approved for works to improve access at the school.

“This is a really important change for any students or staff in the school that have special needs and the extra room that it will provide will make a difference every day,” Minister McHugh said.

“I am delighted that Abbey Vocational has been approved for the works to ensure universal access.

“It will help any students who are using a wheelchair or others with needs or disabilities. These are very important differences to the daily life of a child.”

The project has been approved under the Emergency Works programme in the Building Unit in the Department of Education and Skills.

Minister McHugh added: “It is a great boost for the school, for the students and staff who need it most and credit to principal Geraldine Diver and all her team in the school for applying for the works.

“The Emergency Works programme is regularly making a difference in schools up and down the county and helping to improve facilities from boilers to roof works to windows and doors. It is a fantastic scheme and I look forward to seeing more schools get these relatively small works approved.”