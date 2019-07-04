A wonderful opportunity of a guided tour on Muckish Mountain this July

The Donegal volunteers in The Irish Pilgrimage Trust are hosting their first ever Muckish Mountain Charity Climb this July.

The trust provides a holiday and respite for children and young people with intellectual disabilities, medical conditions and social needs.

Muckish

The Irish Pilgrimage Trust are organising a guided climb up Muckish on Sunday, June 21.

The climb begins near Our Lady's Shrine on the R256 Falcarragh Road at 10am.

Muckish Mountain is in the Derryveigh mountains and is 667.1 metres (2,189ft) high and is the 163rd highest mountain in Ireland.

You must register for the climb at the registration area with a membr of the The Irish Pilgrimage Trust. The cost is €10.

Sponsorship cards are also available and are most welcome.

Safety

Your safety is paramount so a sharp eye will be kept on the weather forecast and on conditions.

Guides will take you up and down the mountain and will be wearing high visibility clothing on the day of the event.

The Irish Pilgrimage Trust is a registered charity which is active throughout Ireland and is celebrating its 48th anniversary this year.

Please wear suitable clothing and footwear on the day, spare socks, a snack bottles of water, sun-screen, a hat and a walking stick. Car-pooling is encouraged due to the shortage of parking spaces.

The Trust brings hundreds of young people to Lourdes annually and covers their cost therefore they have to fundraise throughout the year.

Queries

For any queries please phone 087 688 8230 or 087 796 2046 and you can also visit their Facebook page.