Sale agreed for prominent Donegal town building

The sale has been agreed of a prominent Donegal town property.

The former home of M McGettigan’s & Sons butchers close to the Diamond is to be sold for a price under €500,000.

The award-winning butchers was established in the town in 1952 By Michael McGettigan.

It was located in the building from1954 to June 2017 when it closed. Michael McGettigan passed away in September 2017 and the business was run by his sons Ernan and Diarmaid until it closed just over two years ago.

The sale of the building, in a prominent position off the Diamond on Main Street, has been agreed with Carren Properties Limited, a company which is based in Enniskillen.

Negotiations are also underway to sell an area at the rear building to Donegal County Council to be used for car parking.

The area of land would provide over 20 car parking spaces.