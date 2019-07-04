A wonderful new principal for Coláiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon

A mother-of-four is looking forward to fulfilling her new role as the principal of Coláiste Chomcille, Ballyshannon.

Cora Fagan will officially begin her principalship on September 3, next.

She replaces Jimmy Keogh who spent nineteen years in the position of principal at the well-run school.

Cora is exceptionally positive and upbeat about her new role.

Coláiste Cholmcille

She has spent five years as at Coláiste Cholmcille and has enjoyed the experience immensely.

The experience is further enhanced by having good friends and relations residing locally.

Cora began her career as a teacher Malahide. Over thirteen hundred students spilled into the Dublin school each morning where over one hundred members of staff worked.

Cora was the year head for two hundred and forty students during her tenure at the Dublin school.

A native of Grange with many close relations living in both Ballyshannon and Bundoran, Cora was delighted to return home to teach five years ago.

“I feel so fortunate to have come home. I really couldn't imagine being anywhere else,” she said.

She describes Coláiste Cholmcille as being 'vibrant' and the students as being 'very caring.'

She said that all those who attend the school really do give their best.

She sees the school as being exceptional for students as those at the school tend to the students many needs both in school and in their extracurricular activities.

Catchment area

The school covers a huge geographical proximity with a catchment area which hosts seventeen feeder schools - which span from north Sligo, schools across south Donegal and Leitrim. Many students from Kinlough attend the school. Each year, around six hundred and forty students attend the school.

The experience which Cora gleamed in Malahide will certainly be put to positive use in the Ballyshannon school under her principalship. The school which is located in Ballyshannon enjoys exceptional community support and spirit.

Cora describes the community spirit and support in the town of Ballyshannon as being lovely and very much appreciated.

Vice-principal

Also taking up a new role as vice-principal this year is Darren McGuinness.

The Ballyshannon native spent many years teaching in the Isle of Man.

Cora said that Darren is certain to be a huge asset to the school and she looks forward to their working together.