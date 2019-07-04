Slump in summer business for Donegal hotels

Donegal’s tourism sector is having one of its worst summer seasons in recent years due to a drop-off of up to 25% in the number of visitors coming from Northern Ireland and Britain.

The value of sterling against the euro has also led to a fall in the number of people from Northern Ireland booking weddings in the county.

While the county’s tourism industry has been in rude health in recent years due to the huge success of the Wild Atlantic Way, the increase in the VAT rate for the tourism and hospitality sector from 9% to 13.5% has had a negative impact, as the hotel sector predicted it would when the change came into effect in January.

Chair of the Donegal Branch of the Irish Hotel Federation Paul Diver said hotels around the country are experiencing a downturn of between 20% and 25% this summer.

“It is a very, very difficult season,” the owner of the Sandhouse Hotel in Rossnowlagh said.

“Donegal would have traditionally relied on weddings from Northern Ireland and that market has very much fallen off,” he said.

“The other business that Donegal relied on is English tours. Normally the coaches bring 45 people but this season they are bringing between 15 and 20. It is going to be a very, very difficult season in Donegal.”



The value of sterling and the VAT increase have also played their part,” he said.

“The sterling rate four years ago was up at €1.44 - now it is at €1.09. It has been a gradual drop over the last number of years and a lot of hotels have seen a big drop off.”

The uncertainty caused by Brexit is also impacting on tourism here with the traditional visitor from Northern Ireland and Britain less inclined to spend, Mr Diver said.

On a positive note, the impact of the Wild Atlantic Way is helping the county’s tourism industry.

“The Wild Atlantic Way is working and over the last couple of years that has masked the drop-off from the UK markets. Looking forward at least we have the Wild Atlantic Way and if we didn't have it we would not be here. We’d be out of business.”

Donegal County Councillor and manager of McGettigan’s Hotel and the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny Micheal Naughton said wedding bookings are down slightly this year but have been very slow for next year.

“The Northern Ireland market is down due to Brexit and sterling and that is our main market. Along with the VAT increase, insurance costs and the increase in the minimum wage - these are all factors,” he said.

"Suppliers are saying June was bad right around the county. Wedding business for next year is down and there is uncertainty."

Cllr Naughton said he would be bringing a motion to council to have the VAT rate decreased in Donegal.

“We need to have VAT reduced especially here in Donegal. The Government has to make allowances as we are the main county under pressure from the Northern Ireland market.”