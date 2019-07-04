Donegal hairdresser asks if you recognise whether you have a good or bad haircut?

I have noticed that people, in general, aren’t sure whether they have a good or bad haircut.

I am like most hairdressers, I won’t notice your shoes or skirt but I will notice your hairstyle.

I especially love sitting in the church or where a large crowd has gathered. I check out all the dodgy haircuts and admire the good ones.

Do you actually blame your hair?

What I am trying to say is that we, as people, tend to blame our hair for it not looking well. We compare our hair to other people and expect to have hair like their hair. I often ask clients to bring in photos of the haircut that they would like to have and often they bring in photos of an unrealistic style. There is a simple rule, if you have straight hair bring in photos of haircuts with straight hair and if you have a curl or wave apply the same idea.

Good advice

Everyone has an ideal length for their particular hair. If your hair is curly or has a wave you need some length to support that or else it will stick out in the wrong places. Your hairline or fringe also need to fit any bumps or licks your hair may have. There is always a perfect length and style for your hair. Some of you may even have a few styles that suit. So, stop blaming your hair and find that perfect style for you.

Free Consultations

Arroo are promoting this idea for the month of July. We are doing free consultations and if you decide to book an appointment you will receive a free moisture/protein treatment with your hair cut. If you would just like some advice, please send photos to my Facebook page.

You can also call 071 98 43777.