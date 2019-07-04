Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, July 4, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Gary Kelly, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Gary Kelly, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon. He was a member of the 28th Infantry Battalion Irish Army. A beloved son of John and Rosie,and much loved brother of Paul and Chloe. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his broken-hearted parents, brother, sister, grandparents Jean Kelly and Jean Doherty, uncles, aunts, extended family, colleagues, neighbours and very many friends.

Remains reposing at his home on Friday, July 5, from 11am. Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, July 7, at 12.15pm for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Richard Crawford, Drimkeeland, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Richard Crawford, Drimkeeland, Mountcharles. Reposing at his late home on Thursday from 2pm to 10pm.

Service of Thanksgiving in his late home on Friday at 1pm, followed by burial in the family plot in Inver Graveyard. Family flowers only please.

Majella McGrenera, née Henderson, 11 Willow Grove, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Majella McGrenera, née Henderson, 11 Willow Grove, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, July 6, at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Peggy MacGettigan, née Mahon, Dun-Mor, Milford and formerly Dunmore, County Galway

The death has taken place of Peggy MacGettigan, née Mahon, Dun-Mor, Milford and formerly Dunmore, County Galway.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 3pm on Thursday, July 4.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 6 at 12noon in St Peter's Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Ellen Hurley, née Coyle, Co Cork and Clonmany

The death has taken place of Ellen Hurley SNR, née Coyle, County Cork and formerly of Clonmany.

Reposing at Coakleys Funeral Home Chapel Street, on Thursday, July 4, from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Finbarr’s Church, Bantry. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday, July 5 followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Friends of Bantry General Hospital.

John James Bradley (Jimmy), 41 Cloghanmor, Windyhall, Letterkenny, formerly Keenaghan, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of John James Bradley, Jimmy, 41 Cloghanmor, Windyhall, Letterkenny, formerly Keenaghan, Kilmacrennan.

Jimmy’s remains are being waked at his late residence.

Funeral on Friday, July 5, to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan, for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private from 11pm until 11am.

Denis Patrick Gallagher, Drumaghy Park, Ardara and formerly of Meenateigh

The death has occurred of Denis Patrick Gallagher, Drumaghy Park, Ardara and formerly of Meenateigh, Ardara.

His remains arrived at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara on Wednesday, July 3 for 7.15pm travelling via the Five Points road.

Funeral Mass on July 4 at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Reilly, Buncrubog, Glenties and formerly of Sligo

The death has occurred of Paddy Reilly, Buncrubog, Glenties and formerly of Sligo.

Reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning in St Conal's Church, Glenties, at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral Home private to family only, please.

Mary Alice McGrath, 7 St. Patrick’s Terrace, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Mary Alice McGrath, 7 St. Patrick’s Tce., Pettigo. Her remains will be reposing at her residence in Pettigo from 12 to 9pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 10.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time please on morning of funeral.

Kathleen Angela Kelly, Stranaclea, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has occurred at her home of Kathleen Angela Kelly, Stranaclea, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Remains will repose at her home.

Funeral on Thursday, July 4 at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Renal Dialysis Services at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o McKinney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Alfie Mc Collum, Main Street, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place in Dublin of Alfie Mc Collum, Main Street, Rathmullan.

Funeral arrangements later.

Enquiries to Mc Elwee Funeral Directors, Milford

Kathleen Cassidy, London and formerly of Fahan

The death has taken place of Kathleen Cassidy, London and formerly of Fahan.

Reposing at Porters Funeral Home, Meenagorry, Buncrana.

Viewing times on Wednesday from 1pm – 3pm.

Removal Wednesday evening at 6.30pm going to St Mura's Fahan to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday Morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Anna Kennedy née Mescall, Glencar Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Clare

The death has occurred at her home of Anna Kennedy née Mescall, Glencar Road, Letterkenny and previously of Coore Mullagh, County Clare.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, July 3 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society C/O Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on the morning of the Funeral please.

Mary Mannie Ferry, Murroe, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Mary Mannie Ferry, Murroe, Dunfanaghy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later

Family time please from 11pm – 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Creeslough Day Centre C/O Any family member or Harkins Funeral Director, Creeslough.

