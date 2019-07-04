Donegal man who assaulted babysitter 40 years ago loses appeal against his conviction

A man jailed for indecently assaulting a babysitter almost 40 years ago has lost an appeal against his conviction.

Lawyers for Patrick Patton (65), of Cashelard, Ballyshannon, claimed the Donegal jury that convicted him of indecently assaulting the then 14-year-old girl, were “pressured” into returning a guilty verdict because it was Friday evening and weather warnings were in place.

Patton had pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecently assaulting the girl in his home in July 1980. He pleaded not guilty to a third count of indecently assaulting another young female between June 1981 and August 1982.

A jury at Donegal Circuit Criminal unanimously found Patton not guilty on counts two and three but returned a 10-2 majority verdict in respect of count one, following a four day trial. He was accordingly sentenced to 14 months imprisonment by Jugde John Aylmer on April 4, 2019.

In seeking to have his conviction overturned, Patton’s barrister, Brian McCartney SC, told the Court of Appeal that the jury had been “pressured” to return a a guilty verdict on count one, after unanimously finding Patton not guilty on counts two and three. It was a Friday evening, there were “atrocious” weather conditions in Donegal at the time, and the jury returned “with their coats on” to deliver acquittals in respect of the two counts, Mr McCartney contended.

He said trial judge told the jury to “persevere” in respect of count one. They retired again at 5.37pm and were given the option of returning a majority verdict at 6.06pm. They returned again “with their coats on” at 6.43 pm with a 10-2 majority guilty verdict.

Upholding Patton’s conviction yesterday, President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham said the court could see "little merit" in the arguments raised about supposed jury pressure.



If either side had concerns about the jury commencing their deliberations mid-afternoon on a Friday, "there was every opportunity to say so”, Mr Justice Birmingham said.

Furthermore, if the jury or individual jurors had concerns, there was nothing to prevent them communicating those concerns to the court, the judge said.



If there was concern about the length of the sitting or the "prevailing weather conditions" or a combination of these and other factors, Patton’s lawyers could have asked the judge to leave some aspect over until Monday, Mr Justice Birmingham said.



He said the court had not been persuaded that the procedure followed, culminating in a deliberation for three hours and 12 minutes, was inappropriate. It would not be regarded as a lengthy period of deliberation for a trial involving a three-count indictment and two complainants, he added.



In relation to criticisms of the judge’s instructions to the jury, Mr Justice Birmingham said the court was not at all persuaded that these were justified. He said the judge's instructions to the jury were fair and the jury were equipped to deal with the issues in the case "which were not, it must be said, particularly complex.”



Mr Justice Birmingham, who sat with Mr Justice Michael Peart and Mr Justice John Edwards, dismissed the appeal.