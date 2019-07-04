Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, July 4 

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Gary Kelly, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon, Donegal

- Richard Crawford, Drimkeeland, Mountcharles

- Peggy MacGettigan, Dun-Mor, Milford, nee Mahon, formerly Dunmore, Co Galway

- Majella McGrenera, nee Henderson, 11 Willow Grove, Buncrana

- Ellen Hurley (née Coyle), Co Cork and Clonmany

- Kathleen Angela Kelly, Stranaclea, Ballymagan, Buncrana

- John James Bradley (Jimmy), 41 Cloghanmor, Windyhall, Letterkenny, formerly Keenaghan, Kilmacrennan

- Denis Patrick Gallagher, Drumaghy Park, Ardara and formerly of Meenateigh

- Paddy Reilly, Buncrubog, Glenties and formerly of Sligo

- Mary Alice McGrath, 7 St. Patrick’s Tce., Pettigo

- Kathleen Angela Kelly, Stranaclea, Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Alfie Mc Collum, Main Street, Rathmullan

- Kathleen Cassidy, London and formerly of Fahan

Gary Kelly, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon, Donegal

The death has taken place of Gary Kelly, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon, aged 25 years, member of the 28th Infantry Battalion Irish Army. Beloved son of John and Rosie,and much loved brother of Paul and Chloe.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his broken-hearted parents, brother, sister, grandparents Jean Kelly and Jean Doherty, uncles, aunts, extented family, colleagues, neighbours and very many friends.

Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul

Remains reposing at his home on Friday, July 5, from 11 m. Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, July 7, at 12.15 pm for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 1 pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time please, from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. and on the morning of the Funeral.

Richard Crawford, Drimkeeland, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Richard Crawford, Drimkeeland, Mountcharles.

Peacefully, following a short illness. Reposing at his late home, today Thursday from 2pm to 10pm.

Service of Thanksgiving in his late home on Friday at 1pm, followed by burial in the family plot in Inver Graveyard. Family flowers only please.

Peggy MacGettigan, Dun-Mor, Milford, nee Mahon, formerly Dunmore, Co Galway



The peaceful death has taken place of Peggy MacGettigan, Dun-Mor, Milford, nee Mahon, formerly Dunmore, Co. Galway.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 3 pm today, Thursday, July 4.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 6 at 12 noon in St. Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time 10 p.m. to 11 a.m. and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Majella McGrenera, nee Henderson, 11 Willow Grove, Buncrana



The death has taken place at her residence, 11 Willow Grove, Buncrana, of Majella McGrenera, nee Henderson.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, July 6, at 10.30 am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time 11 pm to 11 am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Ellen Hurley (née Coyle), Co Cork and Clonmany

The death has taken place of Ellen Hurley SRN (née Coyle).

Esknafeelina, Glengarriff, Cork / Bantry, Cork / Clonmany, Donegal, On July 2, peacefully at her home, in the loving care of her family

Beloved wife of Michael, loving mother of Breda and Anne, dear sister to Charlie, Philomena and the late Kathleen, Frances, Grace, Tony, Michael, John and Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Simon, grandchildren Daniel, Mairead, Evelyn, Amy and Charlie, sisters-in-law Nora, Margaret, Eileen, brother-in-law Cornie, nephew, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coakleys Funeral Home Chapel Street, on Thursday July 4 from 6 pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Finbarr’s Church, Bantry. Requiem mass at 12 noon on Friday July 5th followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Friends of Bantry General Hospital.

Kathleen Angela Kelly, Stranaclea, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Kathleen Angela Kelly, Stranaclea, Ballymagan, Buncrana.



Reposing at her home. Funeral tomorrow, Thursday morning, July 4, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Renal Dialysis Services at Letterkenny University Hospital.

John James Bradley (Jimmy), 41 Cloghanmor, Windyhall, Letterkenny, formerly Keenaghan, Kilmacrennan



The death has taken place of John James Bradley (Jimmy), 41 Cloghanmor, Windyhall, Letterkenny, formerly Keenaghan, Kilmacrennan.

Jimmy’s remains will be waked at his late residence from 4pm this afternoon, Wednesday, July 3.

Funeral on Friday, July 5, to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan, for 11 am Requiem Mass.

Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private from 11pm until 11am.

Denis Patrick Gallagher, Drumaghy Park, Ardara and formerly of Meenateigh

The death has occurred of Denis Patrick Gallagher, Drumaghy Park, Ardara and formerly of Meenateigh, Ardara.

His remains will arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara on Wednesday, July 3 for 7.15pm travelling via the Five Points road.

Funeral Mass on July 4 at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Reilly, Buncrubog, Glenties and formerly of Sligo

The death has occurred of Paddy Reilly, Buncrubog, Glenties and formerly of Sligo.

Reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning in St Conal's Church, Glenties, at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral Home private to family only, please.

Mary Alice McGrath, 7 St. Patrick’s Terrace, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Mary Alice McGrath, 7 St. Patrick’s Tce., Pettigo. Her remains will be reposing at her residence in Pettigo from 12 to 9pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 10.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time please on morning of funeral.

Kathleen Angela Kelly, Stranaclea, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has occurred at her home of Kathleen Angela Kelly, Stranaclea, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Remains will repose at her home.

Funeral on Thursday, July 4 at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Renal Dialysis Services at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o McKinney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Alfie Mc Collum, Main Street, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place in Dublin of Alfie Mc Collum, Main Street, Rathmullan.

Funeral arrangements later.

Enquiries to Mc Elwee Funeral Directors, Milford

Kathleen Cassidy, London and formerly of Fahan

The death has taken place of Kathleen Cassidy, London and formerly of Fahan.

Reposing at Porters Funeral Home, Meenagorry, Buncrana.

Viewing times on Wednesday from 1pm – 3pm.

Removal Wednesday evening at 6.30pm going to St Mura's Fahan to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday Morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification