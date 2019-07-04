An emotional night as Mandy Kelly captains Glenswilly to league final victory

Mandy Kelly captained Glenswilly to a memorable victory against MacCumhaill's in the Northern Board U-14 league final at O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny on Wednesday night.

Glenswilly . . . 1-11

MacCumhaill's . . . 2-7

It was a night of huge emotion as almost a week on from the funeral of Mandy's father Manus, the young defender was part of a Glenswilly team who held on for a narrow win over a gallant MacCumhaill's team.

Mandy Kelly with Michael Murphy after Wednesday night's game

Members of the Kelly family were among the big crowd at O'Donnell Park and before the final a minute's silence was observed as a mark of respect to Manus.

When play got underway, Glenswilly enjoyed the better of the first half and raced into a 1-7 to 0-2 half-time lead - their goal scored by Conor Kelly.

Oisin McGrenra top-scored for the winners with five points, four from frees. But they had to hang on for victory as MacCumhaill's produced a brilliant second half fight-back. Goals from Ruairi Callaghan and Conor McGinty saw them reduce the margin. In the end Glenswilly had just a point to spare to win an exciting final.

The two teams progress to the County U-14 Championship quarter-finals. Termon, who were winners against St. Eunans on Wednesday night, also go through to the quarter-finals.

PICTURES: GERALDINE DIVER