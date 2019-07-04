Donegal GAA to offer house in Dublin as main prize in new Super Draw

Donegal GAA is to offer supporters the chance to win a new luxury home in Dublin in a new ‘House Draw’ planned for this autumn.

The draw is part of a new major fundraising drive being undertaken by the Donegal board to raise much needed finances for the ongoing development of Donegal GAA. Tickets for the draw are to be priced at €100.

Plans for the fundraiser are being put in place and it is hoped to have the draw up and running by the beginning of September.

The proposal to run the draw, which is being driven by Donegal County Board chairman Mick McGrath, received the backing of the Donegal County Committee at their monthly meeting on Monday night.

“We got the go ahead from county committee on Monday night and we are currently in negotiations with a developer in Dublin,” said Donegal chairman Mick McGrath.

“We hope to be in a position to launch the draw by the end of next month and to begin selling tickets on September 1.

“We have substantial spending at present and we need finance to complete the new training centre in Convoy, to clear substantial legacy debt and for the further development of our games in the county.

“Basically we want to get our finances back on a sound footing and we see a ‘House Draw’ with a house in Dublin as the main prize as the way to go.

“With the county team going well and looking forward to the Super 8s we also feel there is a lot of good will towards the county at present. We want to harness that goodwill for the good of the association into the future.

Donegal have also spoken to a number of other counties that have run very successful house draws.

“The one thing we have learned is that the bulk of the tickets up to 60% are sold online,” Mr McGrath said.

Roscommon and Meath are two of the counties that have successfully run house draws in recent years with great success.

Roscommon ran a draw for luxury Dublin house and made in the region of €1 million profit.

Club Rossie, the Roscommon Supporters club and the fundraising arm of the Roscommon County Board, offered a three-bed luxury home in the Dublin suburb of Ashtown with a price tag of €425,000 as the top prize.

Roscommon sold over 14,000 tickets and raised €1,4 million and reported a profit of €943,400 on their draw which took place earlier this year.

St Eunans GAA club in Letterkenny are one of a number of GAA clubs around the country that have run very successful house draws.