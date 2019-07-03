Donegal gardaí call off search for missing man

Gardaí have confirmed that they have called off their search for Gary Kelly, 25, who was missing since the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The search was called off following the discovery of a body earlier this afternoon.

Earlier today, An Garda Síochána issued an appeal for information in relation to the whereabouts of Mr Kelly.

Volunteers from the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT), The Marine Rescue Sub Centre at Malin Head, family, friends, neighbours and members of the community searched the area earlier today.

Gardaí have thanked everyone for their assistance in this matter.