Man to be charged with Denis Donaldson's murder

A man is to be charged with the murder of Denis Donaldson, the former leading Sinn Féin official who was murdered in Donegal after being outed as a British agent.

The inquest into his death was told that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of an individual for the murder on April 4, 2006, at his cottage at Clogher, Doochary.

Superintendent Michael Finan told today's inquest in Letterkenny that a warrant has been obtained to bring the individual before the Special Criminal Court to be charged with the murder.

Following on directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, proceedings have been instituted against an individual for the murder, he said.

Mr Donaldson had been exposed in December 2005 as an informant for British security forces.

The inquest was adjourned until September 23, 2020, the 23rd adjournment in the case.

Coroner Dr Denis McCauley said that while doubt has been expressed on occasions about the “validity and veracity” of the Garda investigation into the murder, he has always been comfortable that the investigation is active.

“I would like to compliment them and I’m sure the family would join me in thanking An Garda Siochana,” he said.

Speaking after the inquest hearing, solicitor for the Donaldson family Ciarán Shiels said the man that gardaí want to bring to court is serving a sentence in another jurisdiction and it could be ten years before he appears in court charged with the murder.

He said the individual concerned is serving “a crushing sentence” outside of the jurisdiction and has to serve a period of three years supervisory release on completion of the prison sentence.

“In real terms the possibility of even with a fair wind of this individual coming to court in this jurisdiction, I think it has to be at least a decade away," he said.

“It effectively puts the inquest proceedings into perpetuity and the prospect of Mrs Donaldson, who is now in her 70s, seeing the truth, never mind justice in her life time is very much in question. And that’s the cruelty of this situation.”