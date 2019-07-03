Gardaí make appeal to motorists for missing Donegal man

Gardaí at Letterkenny are appealing to anyone who may have seen a 25-year-old man who was last seen in Edenoughill, Killygordon at 01.00hours on Tuesday night.

Gary Kelly, 25, is described as being 5ft 9" of slim but muscular build with black hair and a distinctive sleeve tattoo on his left arm. Gardai at Letterkenny are appealing for any one travelling in the Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon area between 1am and 2am this morning and who may have seen this male, to contact gardaí on 074-91 67100.

His family are exceptionally worried about him.

His cousin, Elaine told the 'Nine til Noon Show' urged anyone with any information, no matter how small to contact her.

She said: "He went missing from home....Gary has been off form for about a month now and we are really, really worried about him."

She urged anyone who knows where he is to contact her. She also made an appeal to taxi drivers urging anyone who may have picked Gary up last night to contact them.