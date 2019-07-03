SCAM ALERT: Gardaí are warning Donegal GAA clubs, organisations and businesses in relation to email scam

Donegal gardaí have received a report from a local GAA club in relation to an attempted scam by means of an email.

They received the report on Tuesday, July 2.

An email address which appeared to be one that would be associated with the club president sent an email to the club secretary.

The email received by the club secretary was from a person impersonating that of the club president. In the emails the person requested that the club secretary buy 3x ITunes vouchers to the total value of €300, that she scratch and reveal the pin of the vouchers and email him a picture of same.

The person indicated that the club secretary would be reimbursed by them.

The club secretary immediately contacted the club president who informed her that he did not send her an email and that the email address that was emailing her was not associated to him.

Should you receive any such emails, do not respond to them, do not click on any links that may be attached and please alert your local gardaí immediately.

This new scam comes 24-hours after gardaí warned people of a new phone scam - where scammers claim to be from 'REVENUE.'

Gardaí are further warning local businesses and organisations in relation to this new scam.