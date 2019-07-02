NEWS
Donegal burglar arrested in Buncrana
Man knocked on door and was later found in room
A man was arrested by gardaí after they received a report of a burglary on June 30 at 5.40am.
The incident took place at Ardravan Heights, Buncrana.
A male had been knocking at the door of a house and was instructed to leave by the occupants.
They went upstairs a short time later to find the male in one of the rooms. Gardaí subsequently arrested the male a short distance from the house. He was detained and questioned. A file will be sent to the D.P.P. for directions.
