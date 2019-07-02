NEWS

Donegal burglar arrested in Buncrana

Man knocked on door and was later found in room

A man was arrested by gardaí after they received a report of a burglary on June 30 at 5.40am.  

The incident took place at Ardravan Heights, Buncrana.

A male had been knocking at the door of a house and was instructed to leave by the occupants.

They went upstairs a short time later to find the male in one of the rooms. Gardaí subsequently arrested the male a short distance from the house. He was detained and questioned. A file will be sent to the D.P.P. for directions. 