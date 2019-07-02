Gardaí seize drugs with a street value of around €65,000 in Donegal

Drugs with a street value of around €65,000 have been seized in Donegal over the past week.

Five separate search operations took place in Buncrana, Ballybofey, Donegal Town, Letterkenny, and Bridgend. Premises and vehicles were searched under the misuse of drugs act.

On Wednesday, June 26, gardaí carried out a search on a premises in the Twin Towns area. Cannabis with a street value of €17,500, €350 of Cocaine, a BB hand-gun and a sum of cash together with other drugs paraphernalia were seized.

One man was arrested in relation to the seizure and released from garda custody pending submission of a file to the office of the DPP.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh said that on Thursday, June 27, gardaí in Donegal town seized cannabis to the value of €45,000, weighing scales, deal-bag, a sum of cash and a mobile phone. A file will be sent to the DPP.

On Saturday, June 29, gardaí in Letterkenny carried out a search, under the misuse of Drugs Act, was carried out by gardaí following a report of a car acting suspiciously in the area. Gardaí seized €1,400 worth of cannabis, a number of mobile phones and a sum of money. Two males were arrested and detained for questioning. One of the males was charged with drugs offences to appear at Letterkenny District Court at a later date. The other male was a juvenile and released. He may be dealt with under the juvenile scheme or he may be brought to court.

On June 28, last Friday, gardaí in Bridgend conducted a search of a car, under the misuse of drugs act and a sum of cash and €650 cocaine was found. One of the males attempted to flee the scene, he was restrained, arrested and detained and charged to appear in court.