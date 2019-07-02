People across Donegal warned of new phone scam

People from across Donegal are being warned by gardaí not to open an unsolicited text message with the sender detail displaying the word 'REVENUE.'

The message outlines that a refund is available and is allegedly sent by the ‘ROS.Team’.

When the injured party clicks the hyperlink embedded in the text message they are brought to what appears to be a legitimate ROS (Revenue Online) website and there are numerous text boxes seeking the injured parties’ details including name, date of birth, and bank details.

The fraudulent website is designed well and displays colours, images and text similar to those used in the legitimate ROS website.

An Garda Síochána would advise that you do not click the hyperlink and delete this message from your phone.

People are also urged not to answer foreign numbers if they are not expecting a call from a foreign number.