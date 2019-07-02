Garda appeal following Donegal fire

Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to a fire at Dunree Fort, Buncrana.

On Monday at 10.30am, a fire was observed at the old officers' Mess which was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

The building has been destroyed by the fire. Investigations are at the early stages at present.

The possibility that it was caused by criminal damage has not been ruled out by gardaí.

Over the course of the weekend, in Buncrana, gardaí in Buncrana had been informed of a number of youths in the area who were engaging in anti-social behaviour.

Gardaí are appealing for information from members of the public.

Anyone with any information can call gardaí at Buncrana at 074 93 20540 or the garda confidential line 1800 666 111.