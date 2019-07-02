Over 60 reports of domestic abuse in Donegal on a monthly basis

A domestic violence liaison officer for the Letterkenny district has said that on average over sixty reports of domestic abuse are made in Donegal on a monthly basis.

Garda Michelle Kelly said her role is create awareness of domestic violence and making people awareness of the resources available to them.

The Garda Síochána has an advice pack for both men and women who are victims of domestic violence.

Garda kelly can also offer them advice on where to go and whom to speak to.

Garda kelly can meet people in their home, over coffee in plain clothes and discuss the issue with them and offer confidential and helpful advice.

In Donegal during the month of June, there was 36 incidents of domestic violence in Letterkenny, fiftenn incidents in Buncrana, fifteen in Ballyshannon and three in Milford.

Garda Kelly said: "That's what we would be averaging every month...countrywide domestic violence would be a big issue."

She added that the Garda Síochána have extended their knowledge in relation to the issue.

"The new domestic violence act which was introduced in 2018... which has given us more powers in relation to domestic violence," she said.

Between 1996 and 2018, two hundred and twenty five women and children have been killed nationally, as a result of domestic violence.

Garda Kelly added that 88% of females knew their killer, 56% were killed by a current or ex partner and 80% of women, in domestic violence situations, were killed by their son.

Victims endure a minimum of 34 incidents of domestic abuse before they report it, according to international research.

There is a number of domestic violence orders that can be sought - there is an order where people can continue to live in the same house.

A new app Bright Sky is a free to download mobile app providing support and information for anyone who may be in an abusive relationship or those concerned about someone they know.

One of the most important features of this app is that it is stored on an external database.

Activity logged can also help gardaí in future investigations. It is directed at both men and women and also helps people who are dealing with stalkers and those who feel they are being harassed.

You can find it in the google playstore.