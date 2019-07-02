Clerical changes to come into affect in Donegal in coming weeks

The Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian has announced a number of clerical appointments for the diocese.

In a statement released this morning by the Bishop's office six changes are to come into affect in July and August.

The Rev Stephen Gorman CC, Convoy and Drumkeen is to become the CC of Milford and Kerrykeel.

The Rev Liam Boyle CC, Arranmore Island to be Chaplain of the Letterkenny Institute of Technology and Priest in Residence Convoy.

Rev John Boyce, Chaplain, Letterkenny Institute of Technology to be CC of Arranmore Island.

Rev Danny McBrearty, CC, Clar retires after 43 years service to the Diocese.

Rev Lukas Przwieslik, SChr has been recalled by his religious order.

Rev Pat Davis, SJ, to be assistant priest pro-tem Tamney.

Bishop McGuckian wishes every blessing on those who have received new appointments.