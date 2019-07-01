The search is on for the best kept Donegal County Council housing scheme

Residents in Donegal County Council housing estates are being encouraged to enter the 'Best Kept Council Housing Scheme' competition.

There are over 200 council housing estates across the county. Many of the residents living in these estates do tremendous work throughou the year in keeping their estates looking lovely.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Nicholas Crossan said: "This competition is about acknowledging the great work that they do. This year we are also keen to encourage more and more estates to enter the competition. The competition is organised on a Municipal District basis with a substantial prize fund to be won."

Prizes are awarded for schemes of twenty houses or less, schemes of between twenty-one and fifty houses and schemes of fifty-one houses or more.

The competition is easy to enter and is currently open for applications. Adjudication will take place during August. Marks will be awarded for effort involved; absence of litter; planting trees, shrubs, flowers and gardens; colour and colour harmony; condition of houses in the scheme; absence of unsightly objects and other special factors.

Cllr. Crossan believes that this is a great way for communities to come together to make their own estate a great place to live in and to bring up their families: "Each year, I have the pleasure of seeing first-hand the work that is done by residents groups in these estates where people are working together, creating a sense of pride and community spirit in their own areas and we are keen to recognise their achievements."

To qualify for the competition at least twenty per cent of the total number of dwellings in an estate must be in the ownership of the Council. To enter the competition simply submit an entry form signed by two tenants of the Scheme on behalf of the residents.

Competition entry forms are available from the Housing Section in any Council Office or by calling (074) 91 53900. The latest date for receipt of entry forms for the competition is Friday, July 26.