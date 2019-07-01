NEWS

Two people taken to hospital following road traffic collision in Donegal

Early morning collision in Fintown

Michelle NicPhaidin

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

michelle.nicphaidin@donegaldemocrat.com

Two people taken to hospital following road traffic collision in Donegal

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in the Fintown area at approximately 8am this morning. 

A car travelling towards Fintown crashed into a wall.

Both occupants of the car, a man and woman both aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not currently known.

Investigations are ongoing.