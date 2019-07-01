NEWS
Two people taken to hospital following road traffic collision in Donegal
Early morning collision in Fintown
Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in the Fintown area at approximately 8am this morning.
A car travelling towards Fintown crashed into a wall.
Both occupants of the car, a man and woman both aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not currently known.
Investigations are ongoing.
