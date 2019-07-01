Concerns raised at Donegal nursing home following HIQA inspection

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has highlighted a number of issues of non-compliance at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Letterkenny. However, they also found that residents' overall care was well catered for during their first inspection.

The inspection was carried out on March 5 and details of the report were published today.

This is a newly built nursing home in Letterkenny town with capacity for 27 residents.

Among the concerns raised was the directory of residents required improvement, in line with the regulation requirements, as it was not updated to reflect all admissions and transfers to the centre in order to ensure an accurate record was maintained of the occupancy levels in the centre each day.

A number of residents’ contracts were reviewed and they were observed to contain a written agreement between the centre and the individual resident. There were clear statements as to the responsibilities of both parties and they described fees chargeable for services not provided in the contract. However, they did not consistently provide details of the terms of accommodation to be provided and in some cases did not reflect that the resident had been transferred from another centre.

The centre had a complaints policy and procedure in place however it had not been specific to the centre. Inspectors were informed that no complaints had been made since the opening of the centre.

However, inspectors found that the complaints procedure needed to be updated to ensure it contained details of the person appointed to oversee all complaints and ensure they were investigated according to the centre's policy in a timely and robust manner and appropriate records maintained.

Appropriate mental health and allied-care was provided to residents in the centre. Access to attend external heath-care appointments was also facilitated and followed up appropriately. However, there was no medical assessments completed for some residents on admission, as required by the regulations.

Overall the inspection found that the residents' healthcare, social care and spiritual needs were well catered for. The person in charge and staff were striving to ensure to ensure residents' received a safe and quality service.

The residents were involved in deciding activities and outings they engaged in and there was evidence of several outings to shopping centres, concerts and the cinema in addition to inhouse activities, such as, weekly yoga, exercise classes, music sessions and take away nights.

Residents were complimentary of the services, staff and the care they received.