Donegal road safety officer asks people to remember that everyone is vulnerable on our roads

Donegal Road Safety Working Group (DRSWG) is once again launching its Safe Cycling Initiative reminding all road users that road safety applies to every one of us – motorists, cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

The Road Safety Officer with Donegal County Council (DCC) Brian O’Donnell said: "All road users are vulnerable and have duties of care to each other. The importance of motorists allowing a 1.5m passing distance when overtaking cyclists cannot be stressed enough and we also need to impress on motorists the vulnerability of cyclists and the need to respect them as road-using equals."

Evidence shows that excessive speed is one of the greatest threats on the road and any impact with a cyclist or pedestrian at even 50km an hour carries a 50 per cent death threat. Dealing with that particular vulnerability requires personal visibility and greater traffic awareness by all road users.

The DRSWG is once again in conjunction with Donegal Sports Partnership distributing high viz gilets encouraging as many cyclists as possible wear them.

Brian O’Donnell said: "Cyclists need to be clearly visible and the distribution of high viz cycling gilets is a step in the right direction to help protect cyclists on the road. We received positive feedback from the cycling clubs following this campaign last year and we hope that cycling clubs will continue to promote this safe cycling initiative.

“Cyclists have their own responsibilities regarding their own safety, lighting, high visibility clothing and helmets, clear signals and strict adherence to the rules of the road. We would like to shift the mentality and attitudes of cyclists to ensure that they take their own safety on board. While there is bad behaviour by both cyclists and motorists, it is an unequal relationship and motorists should recognise their particular vulnerability, slow down and give them more room when overtaking.

“The timing of this initiative is also appropriate following the success of last week’s National Bike Week and we hope to encourage as many as possible to wear the cycling gilets. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians all need to share the road safely. We should all respect each other's space and ensure that everyone stays safe."

To get a high viz gilets email roadsafety@donegalcoco.ie.