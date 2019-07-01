DONEGAL GAA
Donegal will play Meath or Clare in first game of Super 8s in Ballybofey
Galway or Mayo will be the away game for Donegal
Stephen McMenamin and Shane McEntee of Meath could meet for third time this year
Donegal will have Meath or Clare in Ballybofey in the first game in the Super 8s on the weekend of 13/14 July.
The draw made this morning on RTE Radio also drew Galway against Mayo, which will supply the fourth team in the Donegal Super 8 group.
Tyrone have been drawn against Cavan and will be in Dublin's half of the Super 8s.
The full round 4 qualifier draw is
Cork v Laois
Meath v Clare
Cavan v Tyrone
Galway v Mayo
The first games in the Super 8s will be played in just under two weeks' time - the weekend of July 13/14. The second round games will see Donegal play Kerry in Croke Park on the weekend of July 20/21 July.
There will be a rest week then before the final round of games will be played on the first weekend of August 3/4. Donegal will play their away game that weekend against either Galway or Mayo.
There will be no rest for the the group winners and runners-up as the All-Ireland semi-finals are scheduled for the following weekend - August 10/11.
