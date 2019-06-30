Hopes are high that a positive outcome will stem from consultation on Ards Forest Park

Cllr Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig said that he was very encouraged by the consultation over plans to enhance the visitor experience at Ards Forest Park.

A public consultation took place in relation to the plans on Saturday. Members of the public were invited to be in attendance.

Plans for the park include cycle trails and better play areas.

Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig said he feels encouraged by the move: "I have also been in contact with Fáilte Éireann and also with the consultants."

He said that he would hope to see Ards Forest Park being accessible to people of all abilities.