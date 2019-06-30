McClean is star man as Kilcar defeat Bundoran to keep unbeaten record

Kilcar kept up the unbeaten run in Division One with a comprehensive 11 point victory over Bundoran in Gaelic Park.

Realt na Mara 1-12

Kilcar 3-17

Full-forward Matthew McClean produced a man of the match display to hit eight points, six from play and his side never looked in any danger despite losing Paddy McShane early in the second half to a red card.

Bundoran registered the first score of the match from Alan Russell but soon found themselves three down with a point from Mark Sweeney and a thunderous effort from Ciaran McGinley finding the net on four minutes.

Three further points from Conor Doherty and McClean was responded to by Daragh Hoey on 12 minutes. Another score for the home side by Johnny Boyle was soon soon cancelled out by three fine long range efforts from Sweeney, McClean and Pauric McShane.

The men in black and amber were struggling at this stage and needed two excellent saves from their keeper Conor Carty to keep them in touch. McShane pointed again before Russell and a Gary Clancy free left six between the sides. Then in the 25th min the inevitable second goal duly arrived courtesy of Mark McHugh after good work from his midfield partner McGinley.

Doherty extended the Kilcar lead before Tommy Hourihane reduced the margin to eight with two points on the stroke of half-time

Half-time Realt na Mara 0-7, Kilcar 2-9

Both sides were short their county players as well as several other regulars with Bundoran particularly hit being minus both the McEniff brothers leaving their forward options limited on the day.

Within five minutes of the restart the men from Towney had found the net again with a cool finish from the penalty spot by Mark McHugh after McGinley had been upended by Realt sub Brian McHenry.

Another McClean point had the visitors 12 up before a Hourihane free opened Bundoran's second half account. Kilcar were dealt a blow on 39 mins when Paddy McShane was sent off despite his protest that it was his first offence.

In truth in had no bearing on the game as McGinley hit another fine effort to put the difference out to 12 again. Points from Hoey and Clancy were soon cancelled out by another excellent Doherty strike. The homeside were given brief hope when Niall Carr fed Timmy Govorov who blasted to the roof of the Kilcar net and this was immediately followed by a rasper from Clancy which was well parried over the bar by Stephen Shovlin leaving seven between the sides with 46 minutes on the clock.

But if there is one team who don't do panic it's Kilcar and they settled themselves nicely to hit the next five scores - one from Doherty and four from the brilliant McClean.

With time running out Bundoran substitute Adam McGlone hit the game's final score.

REALT NA MARA: Conor Carty; Matthew Duffy, Diarmuid McCaughey, Adam Gallagher; Oisin Walsh, Paul Murphy, Johnny Boyle (0-1); Shane McGowan, Ciaran McCaughey; Timmy Goverov (1-0), Darragh Hoey (0-2), Niall Carr; Tommy Hourihane (0-3,2f), Gary Clancy (0-2,2f), Alan Russell (0-2). Subs: Matthew Ward for D McCaughty 5; Brian McHenry for Murphy 31; Adam McGlone for D Hoey 55; Christy Keaney for Hourihane 55.



KILCAR: Stephen Shovlin; Barry McGinley, Conor McShane, Pauric Carr; Barry Shovlin, Michael Hegarty, Pauric McShane (0-2); Mark McHugh (2-0,one pen), Ciaran McGinley (1-1); Andrew McClean, Conor Doherty (0-4), Paddy McShane; Darragh O'Donnell, Matthew McClean (0-8,2f), Mark Sweeney (0-2). Sub: Dillon O'Gara for M McHugh; Eoin O Leime for B Shovlin; Eoin Cormack for D O'Donnell.

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)