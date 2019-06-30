Classon outstanding as Ardara go clear at the top of Division Two with win over Glenfin

Ardara produced another top drawer display as they went clear at the top of Division Two with this win over Glenfin.

Ardara 2-20

Glenfin 1-7

Once again it was the second half display of Ardara which was the difference. But the best memory from this game was a remarkable display from Conor Classon at midfield, one of the best ever witnessed in Pearse Park.

Ardara led 0-9 to 1-3 at the break. Glenfin lost full-back John Harkin to a straight red card five minutes into the second half for a tackle on Classon. That coupled with an Ardara blitz meant the game was decided after 40 minutes when Gareth Concarr finished to the Glenfin net after approach work by Robbie Adair. The goal put the winners 1-12 to 1-4 ahead and game over.

Gareth Concarr hit four of the first half total with the others coming from Classson (2), Paul Watters, CJ Molloy and Johnny Sweeney.

Gerard Ward got the Glenfin goal and a shot broke to him in front of the goals midway through the half. Ward also had a point while Ciaran Brady and Ronan Carolan got the others.

Concarr continued his good scoring form in the second half, notching 1-2 while they had points from CJ Molloy, Lorcan O'Donnell (2), Conor Classon, Joe Melly, Brendan Boyle Jack Brennan, Robbie Adair and Stefan Boyle. Johnny Sweeney hat the second Ardara goal with five minutes left.

Gerard Ward (3) and Kyle O'Meara had the second half points for a disappointing Glenfin.

ARDARA: Ciaran Gildea; John Ross Molloy, Matthew Maher, Danny Walsh; Owen Harkin, Brendan Boyle (0-1), Peter Oliver McNelis; Conor Classon (0-3), Robbie Adair (0-1); Lorcan O'Donnell (0-2), Jack Brennan (0-1), Paul Watters (0-1); Johnny Sweeney (1-1), CJ Molloy (0-2), Gareth Concarr (1-6). Subs: Joe Melly (0-1), Nicholas Maguire, Stefan Boyle (0-1), Peter McHugh.

GLENFIN: Christopher McBrearty; Martin O'Donnell, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Odhran McGlynn, Gary Dorrian, Daithi Carr; Jason Morrow, Packie McGrath; Cian McGlynn, Ronan Carolan (0-1), Daniel McGlynn; Ciaran Brady (0-1), Gerard Ward (1-4), Matthew McGinley. Subs: Ross Marley, Ronan Gallagher, Karl McGlynn, Conor Ward, Kyle O'Meara (0-1)

REFEREE: James Connors (St Eunans)