A 5K walk/run on a Donegal island in aid of a children's charity

A 5k walk and run will take place on Gola Island on Saturday, July 13 in aid of Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Dublin.

Registration will take place from 11am at the teach beag and that is where the event kicks off at 1pm.

The ferry will leave the pier at Machaire Gathlán ahead of the event.

It is certain to be a fun day for all the family to enjoy. It is also a great opportunity to see the picturesque island and all it has to offer.

For further information, please call, Síle at 086 797 9336.