Mighty McLaughlins fire Donegal Ladies to third Ulster title in-a-row

It’s hard to beat the mighty McLaughlins!



Donegal 5-12

Armagh 1-9



For the great Geraldine and superb secret weapon Niamh McLaughlin’s four goals ripped the heart out of Armagh as dazzling Donegal scored probably their sweetest victory to take three Ulster titles on the trot.

But this one will always be special as they did it without the considerable services of Roisin McCafferty, Therese McCafferty, Ciara Hegarty, Sarah Jane McDonald, Aoife McDonnell, Yvonne Bonner and Eilish Ward.

But their replacements, Aoife McColgan, Niamh Carr, Anne Marie McGlynn, Evelyn McGinley, Kate Keaney, Amy Boyle Carr,and Shannon McGroddy stepped up.

Donegal won by 9-21 to 4-8, but they were well worth every point of their great 5-12 to 1-9 victory before 2,000 fans.

And that is a great tribute to their management team led by Maxi Curran who had to cope with the absence of such strong players.

But on the evidence of yesterday, this current bunch of players are also a special bunch intent on telling their own story and making their own history.

Apart from the McLaughlins, woman of the match Amy Boyle Carr was simply superb in a great team performance.

But whirlwind start is a real tus maith!

And Donegal certainly had just that as they clinically punished four dreadful kick-outs from Armagh keeper Caroline O’Hare - with two killer goals in the space of 30 seconds to stun the Orchard girls after just three minutes.

And they hit two more goals in a similar vein in the second half from the magnificent Geraldine McLaughlin - one chipped effort that Pele would have been proud of.

But canny Donegal boss Maxi Curran had a great secret weapon, another McLaughlin called Niamh, who was not even on the programme but who hit two cracking goals in the first half and the ex-Irish international was a revelation

But it looked ominous for Armagh right from the start as a lightning move ended with Geraldine McLaughlin striking a fine point for Donegal.

However, what followed was 30 seconds of bliss for Donegal and disaster for Armagh.

It was bad enough that Armagh keeper Caroline O’Hare’s short kick out went to Amy Boyle Carr and she buried the ball in the net in the 3rd minute.

But 15 seconds later the unfortunate O’Hare had another howler and the ball went to Niamh McLaughlin who kept cool before sliding the ball home.

Suddenly the Ulster champions had jumped into an early 2-2 to 0-0 lead with team captain Karen Guthrie converting a free for the winners.

Shell shocked Armagh got off the mark through a pointed free from their versatile captain Caroline O’Hanlon, which was cancelled by another converted free from Guthrie to put Donegal into a 2-3 to 0-1.

And Armagh had a huge let-off when Karen Guthrie’s low strike to the net was disallowed was Cavan referee Yvonne Duffy ruled that the lively Boyle Carr had overcarried.

But there was no mistake about Donegal’s third goal as a superb piece of Geraldine McLaughlin magic found the nippy Niamh McLaughlin with a picture pass, and the youngster showed great composure before cooly picking her spot and Donegal were ahead by 3-4 to 0-1 after 17 minutes.

And despite continuing their dominance, Donegal only hit one more point as they chalked up six sides.

Armagh tacked on four more points, mostly from frees to leave Tir Conaill ahead by a commanding 3-5 to 0-4 lead at the break.

Armagh came back strongly after the break and Tiarna Grimes and the hard working Blathin Mackin missed two easy goal chances although Mackin’s effort was brilliantly saved.

But Geraldine McLaughlin’s double strike ended any hopes Armagh might have harboured to seal a memorable victory.

And the performance of young Amy Boyle Carr for her county was just terrific.



DONEGAL: Aoife McColgan; Treasa Doherty, Emer Gallagher, Nicole McLaughlin; Niamh Carr, Niamh Boyle, Megan Ryan; Katy Herron, Evelyn McGinley; Karen Guthrie (0-4,3f), Kate Keaney, Amy Boyle Carr (1-3); Niamh McLaughlin (2-2) Geraldine McLaughlin (2-3,1f) Shannon McGroddy. Subs: Anne Marie McGlynn for Shannon McGroddy (48), Shannon McLaughlin for Megan Ryan (53), Sinead McGinty for Amy Boyle Carr, Kenisha McKinney for Niamh Boyle (56), Anna Flanagan for Niamh Carr (58).



ARMAGH: Caroline O’Hare; Sarah Marley, Caoimhe Morgan, Rebecca O’Reilly; Colleen McKenna, Clodagh McCambridge, Tiarna Grimes; Niamh Coleman, Caroline O’Hanlon (1-4,2f); Maebh Moriarty, Aoife McCoy, Kelly Mallon (0-1,f); Aveen Donaldson, Blaithin Mackin (0-2) Aimee Mackin (0-1). Subs: Megan Sheridan (0-1) for Rebecca O’Reilly (25), Niamh Marley for Colleen McKenna (37), Niamh Reel for Aoife McCoy (50),



Referee: Yvonne Duffy (Cavan)