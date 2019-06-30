Donegal gardaí investigating the discovery of a body off Bundoran coast

Donegal Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the body of a woman being discovered, off the coast of Bundoran, this morning at around 9am.

Walkers noticed the body in the water and emergency services were alerted. The body was in waters below the cliffs at Roguey, Bundoran.

The body was removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to be carried out in the coming days.

The results of the postmortem will dictate the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at any garda station. You can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.