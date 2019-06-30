NEWS
Woman's body removed from the water off Donegal coast near cliffs at Roguey, Bundoran
File picture: Roguey Bundoran
A woman’s body was discovered off the coast of Bundoran near cliffs at Roguey earlier today.
The body was observed circa 9am by people out walking and the emergency services were alerted.
The body was removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will be held in the coming days.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at any Garda Station.
