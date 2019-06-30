A Donegal charity aims to help the homeless in Dublin

All music lovers and Elvis fans are urged to make their way to the Alsaa Sports Complex on the Old Airport Road in Dublin on July 6 where tributes will be paid to late greats in a bid to raise funds for the Brother Kevin's Capuchin Centre for the homeless.

The Capuchine Day Centre is open Monday to Saturday and serve between 500 and 600 meals on a daily basis. On Wednesday they give out up to 1,800 food parcels. They have showers available to anyone who needs them. Every week there is a doctor and nurse at the centre. They also have a dentist and chiropodist in attendance on a regular basis.

The event is being run by 'Elvis Rocking in the Hills' of Donegal fan club.

The charity has raised thousands of euro for local causes and is run by the well known and respected Beatrice Farrelly.

The great Liam Murphy will perform his tribute to Elvis and Dean Martin.

Doors open 8.30pm and admission is €10. Please support this great cause. For further information please go to their Facebook page.