Water upgrade work in Ballybofey, Crossroads and Killygordon areas may result in interruptions

Water upgrade works to be carried out in Ballybofey, Crossroads and Killygordon areas may result in interruptions to water supply on Tuesday July 2 in Ballybofey, Killygordon, Castlefinn and Liscooley areas.

The work is part of a major upgrade to the water network in the areas

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is investing €12 million across the county to undertake essential replacement and rehabilitation works to 40km of old water mains. These works will ensure a more reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses.

As the work progresses a number of areas may experience interruptions to the water supply between 08:00 – 14:00 on Tuesday 02 July 2019. The following areas may be affected:

Killtown

Liscooley Village

Magheraboy

Blairstown

Meenahoney

Leaght

Powderly

Kildoney

Carrick

Donaghmore

Castlefinn Town

Hillhead

Newmills

Knock

Carn

Glencovitt

Navenny

Dreenan,

Edenmore

Carrickshandrum

Kilcadden

Garrisonhill

Dromore

Curragh

Killygordon

Crossroads

Ardnagannagh

Ballyarrell

Tirinisk

Mullanboy

Demense Coolyslin

Ringsend

Cavanaweery

Foyfin

Magherycallaghan

Donneyloop

Corcullion

Stranamuck

Magherareagh

Cloghfin

Ballylast

Churchtown

Haw



Irish Water’s local engineering lead, Kevin Love stated: “When completed the upgrade will ensure a more reliable supply of water to customers in the area and safeguard the water supply for the future. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Irish Water and ShareRidge Limited would like to thank customers in advance for their patience and co-operation while these essential works are taking place.