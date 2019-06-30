NEWS
Water upgrade work in Ballybofey, Crossroads and Killygordon areas may result in interruptions
Water upgrade works to be carried out in Ballybofey, Crossroads and Killygordon areas may result in interruptions to water supply on Tuesday July 2 in Ballybofey, Killygordon, Castlefinn and Liscooley areas.
The work is part of a major upgrade to the water network in the areas
Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is investing €12 million across the county to undertake essential replacement and rehabilitation works to 40km of old water mains. These works will ensure a more reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses.
As the work progresses a number of areas may experience interruptions to the water supply between 08:00 – 14:00 on Tuesday 02 July 2019. The following areas may be affected:
Killtown
Liscooley Village
Magheraboy
Blairstown
Meenahoney
Leaght
Powderly
Kildoney
Carrick
Donaghmore
Castlefinn Town
Hillhead
Newmills
Knock
Carn
Glencovitt
Navenny
Dreenan,
Edenmore
Carrickshandrum
Kilcadden
Garrisonhill
Dromore
Curragh
Killygordon
Crossroads
Ardnagannagh
Ballyarrell
Tirinisk
Mullanboy
Demense Coolyslin
Ringsend
Cavanaweery
Foyfin
Magherycallaghan
Donneyloop
Corcullion
Stranamuck
Magherareagh
Cloghfin
Ballylast
Churchtown
Haw
Irish Water’s local engineering lead, Kevin Love stated: “When completed the upgrade will ensure a more reliable supply of water to customers in the area and safeguard the water supply for the future. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Irish Water and ShareRidge Limited would like to thank customers in advance for their patience and co-operation while these essential works are taking place.
