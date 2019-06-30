NEWS
Music Education Grant for Banna Ceoil Cloich Cheann Fhaola
Announcement made by Minister Joe McHugh
Minister for Education and Skills Joe Mc Hugh has announced funding for Banna Ceoil Cloich Cheann Fhaola/Cloughaneely Junior Marching Band under the Department’s Non-Mainstream Music Education Bursary.
“This is a great way of supporting a local band, and one that has been together for many, many years,” Minister McHugh said. Dúirt an tAire: “Tá lúcháir orm an banna, a theagascóirí, a cheoltóirí agus a chomhaltaí a fheiceáil ag fáil €3,000.
“Is bealach iontach é seo chun tacú le banna áitiúil, agus ceann atá ar an fhód le blianta fada anuas,” a dúirt an tAire McHugh.
“Cuideoidh an t-airgead seo leo cumas ceoil a chothú, níos mó daoine óga a spreagadh chun páirt a ghlacáint ann agus a chinntiú go bhfuil siad i láthair ní hamháin i nGaeltacht Dhún na nGall ach in imeachtaí agus féilte ceoil níos leithne.”
“The money will help them to nurture talent, encourage more young people to take part and ensure they’ve a presence not just in the Donegal Gaeltacht but at music events and festivals.”
Minister McHugh added: “Banna Ceoil Cloich Cheann Fhaola also recently secured grant funding for new uniforms so it is great to see such support from Government for a local band.
“The people who have made the band the success it has been since 1983 – more than 35 years unbroken – are the many volunteers and the people who give up their time, talent and expertise to provide opportunities for the next generation. Congratulations to everyone involved.”
