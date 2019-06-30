Music Education Grant for Banna Ceoil Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Minister for Education and Skills Joe Mc Hugh has announced funding for Banna Ceoil Cloich Cheann Fhaola/Cloughaneely Junior Marching Band under the Department’s Non-Mainstream Music Education Bursary.

“This is a great way of supporting a local band, and one that has been together for many, many years,” Minister McHugh said. Dúirt an tAire: “Tá lúcháir orm an banna, a theagascóirí, a cheoltóirí agus a chomhaltaí a fheiceáil ag fáil €3,000.

“Is bealach iontach é seo chun tacú le banna áitiúil, agus ceann atá ar an fhód le blianta fada anuas,” a dúirt an tAire McHugh.

“Cuideoidh an t-airgead seo leo cumas ceoil a chothú, níos mó daoine óga a spreagadh chun páirt a ghlacáint ann agus a chinntiú go bhfuil siad i láthair ní hamháin i nGaeltacht Dhún na nGall ach in imeachtaí agus féilte ceoil níos leithne.”

“I am delighted to see the band, its tutors, musicians and members secure €3,000.

“The money will help them to nurture talent, encourage more young people to take part and ensure they’ve a presence not just in the Donegal Gaeltacht but at music events and festivals.”

Minister McHugh added: “Banna Ceoil Cloich Cheann Fhaola also recently secured grant funding for new uniforms so it is great to see such support from Government for a local band.

“The people who have made the band the success it has been since 1983 – more than 35 years unbroken – are the many volunteers and the people who give up their time, talent and expertise to provide opportunities for the next generation. Congratulations to everyone involved.”