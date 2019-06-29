Concern for the whereabouts of teen last seen in Mulhuddart

Gardaí in Ronánstown are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Christine Greene who is missing from Lucan, Co. Dublin since Wednesday, June 26.

Christine was last seen in Mulhuddart, late on Wednesday, June 26.

She is described as being 5ft 6" in height, with long brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen Christine was wearing black jeans, a black mesh top and runners.

Gardaí are concerned for Christine's whereabouts and any persons with information on her are asked to contact Ronánstown Garda Station on 01 - 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.