Great sadness as former councillor Fred Coll passes away

There is great sadness in Gaoth Dobhair following the death of the late Councillor Fred Coll.

A native of Derrybeg, Fred was a founding member of the Donegal Junior Soccer League.

Fred was a well known and respected public representative in the area for many years.

Fred passed away in Aras Ghaoth Dobhair.

His remains are reposing at his late residence on Saturday, June 29 at 6pm.

Funeral from there on Monday going to St Mary s Church, Derrybeg for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards to Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm House private after the rosary until 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Aras Gweedore c/o any family member.

One way system in place. Entry by Derrybeg old Hall with exit towards Meeniler, Aras Gweedore.