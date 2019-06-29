A stamp of finality for Donegal Post Office

The Kilcar Post Office closed its doors for the final time on Saturday, June 29.

The action group in the area have vowed that they will continue to fight to retain the services in their area.

A spokesperson for the action group ‘Coinnigh oifig an phoist oscailte’ - ‘Keep our post office open,’ Glenda Dolan said that they will continue to fight to retain their local post office: “We are not giving up yet. We are going to put a good submission together. We wanted an extension to make a submission but we didn't get it. We were disappointed about that.

She said that pensioners and the elderly will be greatly impacted by the move: “We are looking at rural isolation and a massive impact on pensioners."

