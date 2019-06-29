Sadness across Donegal this morning at the passing of Colm Ferry

There's great sadness in Letterkenny and in the county in general at the news of the sudden death of Colm Ferry, Ballyraine Road, Letterkenny.

Probably best known for his 40 year involvement (he retired in March 2019) with Letterkenny Credit Union (LKCU), Colm was a real community person and hugely popular with everyone.

He had varied interests and our photo here comes from the 2017 10th anniversary of the Raymochey Historical Society which he attended. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements are as follows: His remains will repose at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 3:00pm to 6:15pm today Saturday, June 29th, followed by removal to St Eunan's Cathedral to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mary's Meals.