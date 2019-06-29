Hazy sunshine and a chance of a shower or two in Donegal today

Thunderstorms will affect parts of the east and southeast this morning bringing sudden downpours, gusty winds and hail but largely dry elsewhere so Donegal will miss the thunderstorms and there will be hazy sunny spells developing and just isolated showers.

Showers in the east clearing this afternoon with good sunny spells breaking through but further showers will push in to affect parts of the southwest and west. Another warm day with highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees in moderate southerly breezes.

A breezy night tonight with clear spells and a few showers, these mainly affecting the west and northwest. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

Bright and breezy on Sunday with sunny spells and scattered showers.