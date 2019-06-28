Losing run comes to an end as Finn Harps defeat Sligo Rovers in Finn Park

Finn Harps ended a run of five straight defeats with a victory at Finn Park over north west- rivals Sligo Rovers to move above UCD at the foot of the table.

Finn Harps 2

Sligo Rovers 0

Goals from Nathan Boyle in each half did the trick for the Donegal side.

The Bit o’ Red almost took the lead inside 90 seconds when Harps goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley had to go full stretch to save a well-struck Sam Warde free.

Harps then went close on eight minutes when Nathan Boyle headed against the crossbar.

And on 19 minutes veteran Raffaele Cretaro – a former Sligo legend – ley fly with a 30-yard speculative effort that Ed McGinty failed to hold with Harps claiming that the ball had crossed the line before he finally got it away, but referee Tomas Connolly waved play on, much to the frustration of the home bench.

However, Harps deservedly took the lead on 28 minutes when Mark Russell whipped in a left-wing cross and Boyle came charging in at the far post to drive the ball home from close range.

Warde went close to an equaliser with a superb swerving shot just wide and Kris Twardek also threatened for Liam Buckley’s side before the end of a lively first half.

Harps had a real scare just after the break when they failed to clear but David Cawley’s shot squirmed its way outside of the post.

Sligo had the better of the third quarter.

But Harps sealed victory on 78 minutes when Sligo lost possession and Cretaro skipped forward before finding Boyle who calmed tucked the ball past McGinty to seal the win.

Tony McNamee had the ball in the net for Harps in stoppage time but he was off-side.

Sligo stay sixth in the table. This was only their second defeat in 11 games.

Next up for Harps is a home game against Cork City on Monday and next Friday they travel to Dublin to take fellow relegation threatened-strugglers UCD in a proverbial six pointer.



Finn Harps: McGinley; O’Reilly, Cowan, Todd; Borg, Coyle, Harkin, Russell; Cretaro (McNamee, 85 mins, 6), McAleer (Ascroft, 75 mins); Boyle (Place, 86 mins).

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Dunleavy, Leverock, Mahon, Banks; Warde, Callan-McFadden (Russell 45 mins), Cawley (Keaney, 71 mins); Twardek; Murray, Parkes.

Referee: T. Connolly (Dublin).