Donegal dumped out of Ulster U-20 championship by Fermanagh in Brewster Park

A very deserved victory for Fermanagh as they put Donegal out of the Ulster U-20 Championship in Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

Fermanagh 0-14

Donegal 0-12

The Fermanagh side did despite losing their best player Ultan Kelm to injury early in the second half. But they had Eoin Beacom at midfield, who dominated the air throughout, while Darragh McGurn stepped up to the mark when Kelm went off.

In truth, Donegal were disappointing with only Conor O'Donnell (Carn) and Paddy Dolan making an impression.

Fermanagh were on the board after 30 secods, Eoin Beacom finding the range.

By the ninth minute it was one-way traffic as Ultan Kelm and Callum Jones added two more points. Fermanagh were dominating in the air, but Paddy Dolan pulled a point back after good work by Donegal's most influential player Conor Doherty (Carn).

Donegal had a half goal chance on 13 minutes when Colin McFadden broke a high ball in front of the Fermanagh goal. The ball bobbled around and Conor O'Donnell (Eunans) fired first time but Cian Newman made the save. Fermanagh broke up the field for Darragh McGurn to set up Cameron McBrien to point.

A Shane McDevitt free and another good Paddy Dolan point cut the deficit to a point, but Lorcan McStravick made it 5-3 on 18 minutes.

Ryan Cunningham had a Donegal point on 20 minutes and with Fermanagh missing a number of chances, Shane McDevitt (free) after another run from Conor Doherty (Carn) was stopped and Conor O'Donnell (Eunans) miraculously had Donegal ahead with two minutes of added time played at the end of the half.

But Fermanagh responded with points from Conor Love (after a Kelm run) and Darragh McGurn from a free after Fermanagh botched a goal chance. Kelm again was the man who made the break, but they were unable to finish despite having an extra man.

Half-time: Fermanagh 0-7, Donegal 0-6.

Callum Jones doubled the Fermanagh lead 33 seconds into the second half but they were dealt a blow a few minutes later when Ultan Kelm had to leave the field injured. Donegal had another half chance of a goal when a Mogan effort for a point dropped short and Colin McFadden almost got the flick.

A poor kick-out gifted a point to Sean Cassidy, but Donegal were back within a point when Conor O'Donnell (Eunans) won a kick out and Peadar Mogan fisted the point, and then Conor O'Donnell (Carn) broke through to point. O'Donnell missed another immediately while Darragh McGurn edged Fermanagh back in front from a free.

Conor O'Donnell (Eunans) pointed a free but Callum Jones fired over from outside the '45' to leave it 0-11 to 0-9 after 47 minutes.

A great break by Dara McBrien saw Eoin Beacom stretch the lead to to three a minute later, while Fermanagh almost got a goal after a high hopeful ball was punched out by the 'keeper.

Conor O'Donnell (Eunans) converted a free and the impressive Conor O'Donnell (Carndonagh) cut the lead to the minimum with five minutes left.

Conor O'Donnell (Eunans) missed a free but Paddy Dolan levelled matters but then received a second yellow card with just over a minute of normal time left.

Johnny Cassidy made a massive break from defence and found Grandon Horan, who was fouled and Fergal McGovern tapped over the free. And then Fermanagh added another on 64 minutes when Conor Love finished.

Scorers - Donegal: Conor O'Donnell (Eunans) 0-3,2f; Paddy Dolan 0-3; Shane McDevitt 0-2,2f; Conor O'Donnell (Carn) 0-2; Peadar Mogan, Ryan Cunningham 0-1 each.

Fermanagh: Callum Jones 0-3; Eoin Beacom 0-2; Darragh McGurn 0-2,2f; Conor Love 0-2; Ultan Kelm, Cameron McBrien, Lorcan McStravick, Sean Cassidy, Fergal McGovern (f) 0-1 each

FERMANAGH: Cian Newman; Eoin Shiels, Johnny Cassidy, Fergal Keenan; Ultan Kelm, Josh Largo Ellis, Ryan Breen; Eoin Beacom, Brandon Horan; Cameron McBrien, Callum Jones, Dara McBrien; Lorcan McStravick, Sean Cassidy, Darragh McGurn.

Subs: Conor Love for McStravick 22; Paul Breen for Kelm 35; Liam Owens for C McBrien 41; Fergal McGovern for Cassidy 55; John Reihil for D McGurn 63

DONEGAL: Eoin O'Boyle; Peter McEniff, Aaron Deeney, Micheal McGroary; Karl McGlynn, Jack McSharry, Jeaic McKelvey; Ryan McMahon, Paddy Dolan; Colin McFadden, Conor O'Donnell (Carndonagh), Ryan Cunningham; Shane McDevitt, Conor O'Donnell (St Eunans), Peadar Mogan.

Subs: Seamus Og Byrne for McGroary 32; Shane O'Donnell for McDevitt 38; Mark McAteer for R Cunningham 43; Keelan McGroddy for R McMahon 53; Niall Hannigan for Conor O'Donnell Eunans 64

REFEREE: Steven Campbell (Tyrone)