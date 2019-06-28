Interruptions to water supply expected in east Donegal next week

Essential water upgrade works may result in interruptions to water supply in East Donegal next week.

Irish Water is carrying out major upgrades to the water network in the Ballybofey, Crossroads and Killygordon areas to improve water supply and protect the local environment.

The works may result in interruptions to the water supply on Tuesday, July 2 in the Ballybofey, Killygordon, Castlefinn and Liscooley areas. Around 40 townlands are to be impacted by the works.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, says it is investing €12 million across the county to undertake essential replacement and rehabilitation works to 40km of old water mains. These works will ensure a more reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses.

Interruptions to the water supply are expected between 8am and 2pm next Tuesday.

Irish Water’s local engineering lead, Kevin Love said: “When completed the upgrade will ensure a more reliable supply of water to customers in the area and safeguard the water supply for the future. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”