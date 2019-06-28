Magees from Raphoe are guaranteed at least bronze medals at European Games in Minsk

Chloe and Sam Magee are guaranteed at least bronze medals in the Badminton Mixed Doubles at the European Games in Minsk after winning their quarter-final this morning.

They have just defeated Netherlands pair Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek. They won the game two sets to nil, 21-19, 21-17.

The Donegal duo recorded a comprehensive win against the Belarus pair of Aliaksei Konakh and Krestina Silich 21-9, 21-5 on Thursday morning, but had a nervous wait for the final group game between France and Russia to conclude before their place in the quarter final was confirmed.

They now have a semi-final to look forward to. A fantastic achievement for the Raphoe siblings.