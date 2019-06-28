NEWS
Man questioned following €45,000 drugs seizure in Donegal town
A garda image of the drugs and cash seized. Picture Garda Facebook
A local man has been questioned following the seizure of a large quantity of cannabis herb and resin by the district drugs unit in Donegal town. The drugs seized have been valued at €45,000.
Two kilos of cannabis herb, four bars of cannabis resin, cannabis resin in deals, a weighing scale, bags and a mobile phone were all seized along with €1500 in cash following a search of a premises in Donegal town.
