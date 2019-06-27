A Donegal home which has just come on the market is certain to ignite huge interest

One of the most exceptional properties in the county has come on the market this week in the south of the county and certain to ignite substantial interest.

The owners of the exquisite home, Ramona and Canice Nicholas of the Cara Group, decided to put their neo-Georgian property on the market due to commitments arising from growing business commitments.

Ramona said, “It took a few years but I knew exactly the type of home I wanted and the views and it was well worth it - the views over Donegal Bay and Slieve League are simply superb.”

The property, which was constructed in 2009, was designed by Belleek-based architect Ronan Murphy and centred around the front hallway, an imposing reception room complete with a fireplace and where the family’s grand piano sits.

Ramona, who trained as a pharmacist at Queen’s in Belfast, funded her college education by giving piano lessons. Along with husband Canice, also a pharmacist, the couple established the Cara Group, which now has 16 pharmacies in the northwest employing 180 staff. In 2017 the couple acquired Abbey Healthcare, formerly the healthcare division of Hayes Conyngham Robinson (HCR). The company, now with a 245-strong workforce, provides the outsourcing of pharmacy services to nursing homes, hospitals and long term health institutions throughout Ireland.

Ramona said:“While it has been a wonderful home for the past decade, with Abbey Healthcare based in Dún Laoghaire, we are now spending two to three days a week in Dublin and commuting is just too difficult."

While Ramona has been busy with the establishment of both her pharmacy and healthcare companies and is also the mother to two young children, over the years she has appeared as an investor on Dragons’ Den and RTÉ’s Secret Millionaire, in addition to winning Women Mean Business Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2014.

The property boasts five bedrooms, all of which are en suite.

Ramona said: "While the house looks very large from the exterior, the open plan layout of the main reception rooms actually makes it very homely. It feels like you are in the countryside with the fields around us, an 18-hole golf course and wonderful beach on our doorsteps, yet the town is just a few minutes’ walk, and is really a wonderful place to raise our two children.

The property, which lies behind electric gates and is in turnkey condition, was featured on Celebrity Home of the Year in 2018, upon which judge Hugh Wallace described the house as being “exceptional”. It is on the market through Savills who are seeking €635K.