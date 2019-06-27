Poignant farewell to Donegal hero taken too soon

Manus Kelly left an indelible mark on the lives of many people, he was a man who dearly loved his family, a sporting legend, a caring employer, a promising politician and his trademark smile lifted the hearts and spirits of so many, Father Paddy Dunne told those who gathered at St Columba’s Church in Glenswilly at his Funeral Mass.

Gifts

A number of gifts were brought to the altar at the begining of Mass amongst which were the Jim Kennedy Memorial Trophy, Manus's rally helmet, a toy rally car, a football, a Donegal flag, a tractor and a picture which depicted his businesses.

Personal Friend

Father Paddy Dunne was the main Celebrant at the Mass. A personal friend of Manus and the McBride and Kelly families, he said that Manus would have been so proud to see the number of people who lined the streets, roads and came outside of their home to welcome him home on his final journey. He recalled how people turned off their car engines and the bustling cathedral town fell silent, out of respect.

Plenty of votes

He recalled the immense crowds that attended the wake house in recent days: “I know what he [Manus] was thinking there were some votes there boy,” he said and people applauded.

Manus, a father-of-five was recently elected to Donegal County Council as a Fianna Fáil councillor.

Fr Dunne said that he was confident that Manus would do well when he ventured into the world of politics for the first time. He said that he saw the great team Manus had around him and knew he would do well.

“He was in a good place, he was held by wonderful people and he was lifted up high over a month ago by all the gang standing beside him - we lift him high today - we lift him high to God,” he said.

Among the mourners was the Fianna Fáil party leader, Micheál Martin. Also in attendance was the Aide de Camp to An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, Caroline Burke, Minister Joe McHugh, the Letterkenny Mayor, John O’Donnell and many other councillors and public reperesentatives.

Mr kelly's co-driver, Donall Barrett, who also in attendance.

Manus as a young boy

Father Dunne said that he had an image of Manus as a young boy driving around the fields in Glenswilly when it was ‘haytime.’

“I have an image of Manus Kelly driving a big tractor and flying around the fields - up the roads - I couldn’t figure out how his legs even reached the pedals.”

Fr Dunne said that he was of the opinion that his early days on the tractor was what made Manus the legendary driver he later became.

Touched hearts

Fr Dunne said that Manus was not aware of the way he touched people’s hearts: “The amount of people I met who said I am Manus’s friend,” he said.

During his homily, Father Dunne quoted a friend of Manus who said: “When he went in somewhere, he went in smiling and cheerfully greeted people, but he didn’t take that smile with him, he left it in the person’s heart.”

Fr Dunne said that Manus had that uncanny ability to be warm, cheerful and good humoured.

“He touched all of us in so many ways, so deeply, and he has left his mark in so many different ways,” he said.



Daddy their number one

The congregation heard that Manus loved his family and that they loved him dearly in return.

“He couldn’t be loved anymore by each of you and he knew that.”

Fr Dunne who was a personal friend of the family said he recalled when Manus and Bernie fell in love. He was proud of being part of the negotiations that proved so successful.

He paid tribute to their great life, their love and added that they cherished eachother.

To the children, daddy was number one, and they were his number one.

He adored his children and Fr Dunne said that children and young people adored him.

“He was a big kid himself you know - he never grew up in many ways. That’s why kids loved him and he loved kids. He spoilt them all.”

A great Coach

Manus was a coach whose main instrument on the sideline was to encourage those who were talented and also those who were struggling. His approach forged a strong relationship between him and the kids who took to the pitch in all kinds of weather, for him.

Manus was adored by the elderly as well. He was appreciated by those who traveled on the Friends of Letterkenny bus which traveled from Letterkenny to St Luke’s hospital in Dublin.

Father Dunne told those gathered that he worried about Manus because he worked so hard.

“He gave his whole heart looking after his companies and staff. He tried to do his best in every way,” he said.

As a mark of respect, the Glenswilly GAA club, provided a guard of honour at the church on Thursday.

It is not the end

Fr Dunne thanked God for all the memories that people have enjoyed with Manus. He prayed for all of his family and extended families whom he loved so much.

He said that Manus and his family were taught to celebrate and enjoy life - live life to the full and to use their gifts and talents - that is why you are here and we weren’t going anywhere else.

Fr Dunne said that, as Christians, we turn to God to pray because life is a journey and for some it is a short journey which, at times, people find hard to understand.

He said that death was not the end - he described it as a springboard to a new beginning - a new life - and he said that those who have gone before us will welcome us on the other side.