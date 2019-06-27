Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, June 27

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Elizabeth Peters nee Stewert, formerly of Cloncarney, Trentagh

- Rebecca Kee, Altnapaste, Cloughan

- Nora Mullin (née Doherty), Castle Street, Donegal town

Elizabeth Peters nee Stewert, formerly of Cloncarney, Trentagh



The death has taken place in Glasgow of Elizabeth Peters nee Stewert, formerly of Cloncarney, Trentagh.

Burial of ashes will take place at 1pm on Saturday, June, 29 in Trentagh Presbyterian Church.

Rebecca Kee, Altnapaste, Cloughan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rebecca Kee, Altnapaste, Cloughan.

Her remains will repose at her son William and daughter-in-law Janette’s home from 7pm on Wednesday, June 26.

Funeral leaving there on Friday, June 28 at 1.30 for 2pm Service in St. John’s Parish Church, Killteevogue, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the Church of Ireland Cemetery, Stranorlar.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Unit, Woodville Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar c/o any family member or Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director

Nora Mullin (née Doherty), Castle Street, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Nora Mullin (née Doherty), Castle Street, Donegal Town, peacefully at home.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence at Castle Street on Wednesday evening until 10pm and on Thursday from 2pm until 10pm.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Removal on Friday at 12.30pm to St Patrick’s Church Donegal Town for Funeral mass at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in The Old Abbey cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

